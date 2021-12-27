Michigan State's Max Christie again honored as top Big Ten freshman

East Lansing — Michigan State’s Max Christie was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday, the third time this season he has brought home that honor.

Christie scored 17 points in No. 10 Michigan State’s 90-78 victory over Oakland at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, grabbing four rebounds, handing out an assist and blocking one shot. He made six of eight shots in the game, including going 4-for-6 from 3-point range

Michigan State (10-2) plays host to High Point on Wednesday before returning to Big Ten play on Sunday at Northwestern.

