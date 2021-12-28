Wide receiver Jalen Nailor to return for MSU in Peach Bowl

For anyone following Michigan State’s social media accounts, this won’t come as a big surprise.

But after missing the final four games of the season with a hand injury, junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor will be back on the field for No. 10 Michigan State when it faces No. 12 Pittsburgh on Thursday night in the Peach Bowl.

Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson confirmed that on Tuesday morning, but Nailor has been seen on several videos, from practices on campus and on site at the Peach Bowl to team activities over the last couple days.

Add that to the fact wide receiver Jayden Reed will be playing, and the Spartans’ offense will be as close to full strength as it can be with running back Kenneth Walker III opting out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

“I think that's going to be a huge key for us is having both those guys being active and their play-making abilities,” Johnson said.

Nailor has 37 receptions this season for 587 yards and six touchdowns. That production, however, came in just eight games. Actually, it was seven-and-a-half games as he missed the second half of the Michigan game after catching four passes for 75 yards in the first half of the victory over the Wolverines. A hand injury kept him out the rest of the way in the win over Michigan, as well as the final four games of the season.

Meanwhile, Reed did his best to carry the load the rest of the way as he finished the regular season with 53 catches for 964 yards and eight touchdowns. He was bothered by injuries, too, missing the second half of the Ohio State game with a boot on his right foot but returning to make six grabs for 89 yards and a touchdown in the victory over Penn State.

“When you have both of those guys, they're obviously a couple of our top skilled guys and their play-making ability speaks for itself,” Johnson said. “I think any time you can have more than one, you hope that can challenge the defense a little bit by who they have to cover and things like that and put more stresses on them.”

