Detroit News predictions: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Thursday’s Peach Bowl between Michigan State and Pittsburgh at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (7 p.m., ESPN/760).

► Matt Charboneau: Both teams will play without their best offensive player, but replacing a quarterback is typically much tougher than replacing a running back. That gives Michigan State an advantage here, as the Spartans likely will use a combination of Elijah Collins, Jordon Simmons and Harold Joiner to pick up the slack for Kenneth Walker III. Of course, with how the Spartans struggled defending the pass this year, it might not mean as much with Kenny Pickett out for the Panthers and Nick Patti under center. The Spartans have had time to get healthy, as WR Jalen Nailor is back, and the ability to stretch the field likely will be the difference against a Pitt defense geared to stop the run. Michigan State, 30-27