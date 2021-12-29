For Michigan State, Pitt there's plenty to play for in Peach Bowl
Matt Charboneau
The Detroit News
Maybe it really is just an exhibition game.
After all, it doesn’t count in the standings. A win or loss won’t affect Michigan State in the Big Ten and it won’t change the fact Pittsburgh is the champion of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
And yeah, two of the game’s biggest stars — Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and MSU running back Kenneth Walker III — have opted out and will spend their time preparing for next spring’s NFL Draft.