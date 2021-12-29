Spartans push past plucky High Point in sluggish performance

By Steve Kornacki

Special to The Detroit News

East Lansing — Michigan State had its hands full Wednesday afternoon at Breslin Center with pesky High Point, an underdog by more than 20 points that played as if it didn’t know that.

Bryson Childress, a 5-foot-7, 139-pound sophomore guard, nailed 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to make it 56-all with 8:56 to play in the game and finished with 12 points off the bench.

However, Tyson Walker hit a 3-pointer and then Gabe Brown (game-high 24 points) hit back-to-back treys to provide a seven-point edge down the stretch. The Spartans held on for an 81-68 victory that was close until the final minutes.

Joey Hauser (17 points, 11 rebounds) was particularly big for MSU in the first half, and Malik Hall scored 13 while A.J. Hoggard and Julius Marble II had 10 apiece.

Jaden House (18 points) and Zack Austin (15 points) led High Point.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo took the microphone at half-court at the end of the game to acknowledge the challenges his team faced and address the raucous crowd.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 81, High Point 68

“You got us the win because we weren’t very good today!” Izzo told the faithful. “But we’ll be better when we get back!”

Now, there were reasons to explain why the No. 10 Spartans (11-2) couldn’t shake the Tubby Smith-coached Panthers (6-7), who had a 35-34 lead at the half.

The Spartans lost 40% of their starting lineup to COVID-19 protocol.

They were without 7-foot senior Marcus Bingham, Jr., who leads the team with 8.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, while scoring at a 10.8-point clip.

And freshman guard Max Christie (9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds), who leads MSU with 29.8 minutes per game, also had to sit this one out.

Little-used reserve guards Pierre Brooks and Steven Izzo, son of the head coach, also are out under the protocol.

Hauser (6-9) stepped up as the go-to big man by scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the first half. The Spartans had a 25-15 rebounding edge at the break.

However, leading scorer Brown (13.3 per game) was 2-for-9 from the field at that point, and the 6-foot-8 forward took just three shots from inside the 3-point arc. He finished 6-for-13 on treys and 7-for-17 overall.

MSU missed its first eight shots and hit only 35% from the field, while visitors shot at a 45% clip.

Sophomore guard House led High Point with 11 points at the half, making 3-of-4 from behind the arc. His first trey provided the game’s first scoring with more than three minutes off the clock.

The Panthers led at the break despite point guard and leading scorer Wright (21.1 points, 3.9 assists) coming out cold by making 1-of-5 for just two points.

Marble stepped up to score eight points off the bench in the first half for MSU.

The Spartans completed the non-conference portion of the schedule, and have three Big Ten games coming up in a seven-day stretch.

They travel to Northwestern Sunday (2 p.m.) before hosting Nebraska next Wednesday (Jan. 5) at 7 p.m. Then MSU goes to Ann Arbor for a Jan. 8 showdown with Michigan and a 2:30 p.m. tipoff.

Steve Kornacki is a freelance writer.