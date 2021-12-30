Jalen Nailor, Jarrett Horst, Simeon Barrow return for Michigan State

Atlanta — The time off for Michigan State helped the Spartans get healthy, at least in a couple of spots.

After missing the final four games of the regular season, wide receiver Jalen Nailor was back in the lineup for Michigan State in Thursday night’s Peach Bowl matchup with Pittsburgh. The Spartans also got back left tackle Jarrett Horst, who was out for the final four games of the regular season, and defensive tackle Simeon Barrow, who was out three games to close the season.

Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson confirmed this week that Nailor would be back for the 10th-ranked Spartans, who are playing without running back Kenneth Walker III after he opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The Spartans remained short-handed in other spots, as linebacker Quavaris Crouch, tight end Tyler Hunt and cornerback Charles Brantley were still out after missing time to close the season, while senior offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis was also out. He started all 12 games this season for Michigan State. Third-string quarterback Noah Kim also was not dressed and had his left hand in a brace.

Kicker Matt Coghlin, who has been hampered by a leg injury for the last handful of games, was limited in warmups, kicking off only a few times.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau