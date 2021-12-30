Ishbia, St. Andre explain why Mel Tucker was their guy to lead Michigan State

Eight months before Mel Tucker became one of the highest-paid college football coaches in America, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo was back in the ear of one of his former walk-ons who had long since ditched his uniform for a business suit.

Mat Ishbia, who won a national title with the Spartans in 2000 on a team led by Mateen Cleaves, became a billionaire several times over in January when he took his Pontiac mortgage firm United Wholesale Mortgage public. Ishbia's net worth in October was more than $8 billion, and he retained about 70% ownership in the firm, according to Forbes.