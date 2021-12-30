Peach Bowl live updates: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

The 2021 Peach Bowl will reintroduce Michigan State fans to old friends, while forcing them to miss new ones.

Former Spartans defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi, now with the Pitt Panthers, looks to knock his former program off a pedestal — but will be without starting quarterback and Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett.

Heisman-contending running back Kenneth Walker III is also no-go for the Spartans, meaning that this game is ripe with opportunity for players looking to get their name out there as Michigan State's offensive attack is forced into a detour.

Follow along for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as No. 10 Michigan State takes on No. 12 Pitt in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh

► Kickoff: 7 p.m. Thursday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

► TV/radio: ESPN/WJR 760

► Records: Michigan State 10-2; Pittsburgh 11-2

► Series history: Michigan State leads 6-0-1

► Line: Spartans by 2.5