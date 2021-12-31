Henning: Mel Tucker shows his worth in Michigan State's Peach Bowl win, turnaround season

That’s why, Michigan State, you went after him 20 months ago a second time. It’s why you didn’t listen to that initial “no” when you knew this coach would be right.

That’s why you anted up last month and paid Mel Tucker staggering money — $95 million for 10 years — to stay in East Lansing. You had learned a lesson more than two decades earlier, when a coach named Nick Saban was treated cavalierly and when what might have been a glorious era of Spartan football history was lost.