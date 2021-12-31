Michigan State defensive tackle Kyle King enters transfer portal

The Detroit News

Another Michigan State football player is in the NCAA transfer portal.

Kyle King, a redshirt freshman defensive tackle, entered the transfer portal on Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder from Greenfield, Indiana, played in seven games this season, collecting four tackles, including a sack. He also had three pass breakups and was in the game during the final series Thursday in Michigan State's victory over Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.

King is the 17th Michigan State player to enter the portal.

Cornerback Kalon Gervin, linebacker Chase Kline and defensive end Alex Okelo entered the portal in September, while wide receiver Ricky White, kicker Evan Johnson, tight end Trenton Gillison, offensive lineman James Ohonba, defensive end Jack Camper, linebacker Cole DeMarzo, wide receiver Ian Stewart, defensive tackle Tyson Watson, tight end Kameron Allen and defensive backs Michael Dowell, Emmanuel Flowers, Michael Gravely and C.J. Hayes have done so since the season ended.