Michigan State football 2021 season in review: Exceeding and building upon expectations

Perhaps this was exactly how it was supposed to end.

A remarkable Michigan State football season looked like it was going to close with a whimper on Thursday night in the Peach Bowl. The Spartans’ offense looked shaky — that will happen when the best running back in the country isn’t on the field — against a stingy Pittsburgh defense and with 15 minutes left on the clock, there wasn’t a whole lot of optimism on the Michigan State sideline as it trailed short-handed Pitt by 11 points.