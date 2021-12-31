Michigan State football position group analysis

Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News breaks down the Spartans' roster by position group.

Quarterback

►Key returnees: Payton Thorne, R-Jr., Noah Kim, R-Soph., Hamp Fay, R-Fr.

►Incoming: Katin Houser

►Outlook: There’s no doubt who Michigan State’s quarterback is heading into 2022, even if Thorne had his issues for most of Thursday’s victory over Pitt in the Peach Bowl. His finish proved he’s the man to run the MSU offense and he could be on the verge of big things in his redshirt junior season. Thorne threw for a school-record 27 touchdowns and his 3,240 passing yards are the third-most in program history. The thing to watch will be how it shakes out behind Thorne. Does Kim stick around as a backup with higher-recruited players behind him? Does Houser quickly establish himself as an early enrollee? Does Fay remind everyone why the staff was so high on him when he signed last year? It’s fascinating because Thorne could potentially be around for two more seasons, so expect some shuffling here.