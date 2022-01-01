Michigan State to require fans to provide proof of COVID vaccination or negative test

As the omicron variant continues to spread across the country, Michigan State became the latest university to require fans attending indoor sporting events to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.

The announcement came on Saturday shortly after Michigan had made a similar announcement. Other Big Ten universities have already done so, including Illinois.

Michigan State’s policy goes into effect immediately and applies to men’s and women’s basketball, hockey, wrestling and gymnastics home events. The first scheduled event with the policy in effect will be the men’s basketball game against Nebraska on Jan. 5.

Michigan State’s indoor mask mandate remains in effect for all home athletic events.

The COVID-19 vaccine requirement applies to all fans ages 12 and up. To meet the vaccine requirement, spectators must show their COVID-19 vaccination card or a digital image along with a photo ID matching the name on the card. Michigan State University students, faculty and staff can show their University ID as proof of compliance with the university’s vaccine mandate.

Attendees who cannot provide proof of vaccination should bring a photo ID and either a printout or photo of their negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the event start time. Those age 17 and under accompanied by an adult will not be required to show a photo ID.

Refunds will not be granted as all guests are able to enter facilities with a negative COVID-19 test even if they are not able or willing to show vaccination status.

