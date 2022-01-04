'Unfinished business': Michigan State WR Jayden Reed announces he's returning

East Lansing — One receiver is off to the NFL, but Michigan State is getting back one of its top playmakers.

Jayden Reed announced Tuesday on Twitter that he will return to Michigan State next season, saying his dream of reaching the NFL can wait at least a year.

“Since I was a child I’ve been dreaming of playing in the NFL and I am one step closer to my goal,” Reed said in his social media post. “After long talks with God, my family, coaches, and friends I’ve come to a final decision to return to Michigan State and use my last year of eligibility. We have unfinished business to take care of. See you in 2022!”

Reed’s decision comes a day after redshirt junior Jalen Nailor announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft.

Reed, a former freshman All-American at Western Michigan in 2018 before transferring to Michigan State, had a 59 catches this season for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns, as well as two punt returns for touchdown. He was named the Peach Bowl offensive MVP in Michigan State’s victory over Pittsburgh.

His 1,026 receiving yards are the ninth-most in Michigan State history as Reed this season was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, was one of five finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the Associated Press as an all-purpose player while earning second-team All-Big Ten honors as returner by both coaches and media as well as third-team honors as a wide receiver by both coaches and media.

Getting Reed back will be big for the Michigan State offense, as the Spartans have seen four players announce this season that they would leave for the NFL with eligibility remaining. In addition to Nailor, tight end Connor Heyward accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl late in the regular season while running back Kenneth Walker III and offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis opted out of the Peach Bowl.

