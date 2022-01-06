Jeremy Fears, 4-star point guard, commits to Michigan State basketball for 2023

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has landed yet another point guard for the future.

Jeremy Fears, a four-star from the La Lumiere School in Indiana, said Thursday he is committing to Michigan State, choosing the Spartans over his other finalists, Michigan and Illinois.

"They have a history of winning and (Izzo) is a Hall of Fame coach," Fears told ESPN. "I want to learn the game from him. The guards they've had in the program have been very successful."

There have been plenty of good point guards over the years that have played for Izzo, from Mateen Cleaves to Cassius Winston. All have thrived under Izzo, whose coaching style might not be for every player but is one Fears embraces.

"He gets on his players, whether they play good or bad," Fears said. "I like that because I know he cares. When it comes to being coached, I try not to listen to the tone; I try to get the point of the message. I want to learn my position and the game from him. Plus, off the court Coach Izzo is a caring and social guy, and is easy to talk to."

Fears, who took an official visit to Michigan State last week and attended the Spartans' victory over High Point, also had Kansas and UConn in his top five before narrowing that list to MSU, Michigan and Illinois. He is the first player to commit to Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class and will come in a year after Tre Holloman, a four-star point guard, signed to the 2022 class.

At 6-foot-1, 165-pound Fears is the top-ranked player in Indiana, according to the 247Sports Composite, No. 27 overall in the country, and No. 7 at his position.

Described by most analysts as a pass-first point guard, Fears lacks great length but has the speed and quickness to get in the lane and create for others while he also has the ability to get out and run, something the Spartans make a priority. His athletic ability also makes him a high-end on-ball defender.

In four NIBC Invitational games this season, Fears is averaging 7.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for La Lumiere, the same school in La Porte, Indiana, that produced former Michigan State big man Jaren Jackson, now a forward for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Fears also won a gold medal over the summer with USA Basketball, averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds for the U16 National Team at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Mexico.

