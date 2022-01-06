Michigan State basketball is surging; here is what's working, and what needs to improve

East Lansing — Tom Izzo stopped himself briefly on Wednesday night after Michigan State’s win at home over Nebraska, the eighth in a row for the Spartans to remain perfect through the first four Big Ten games of the season.

The Hall of Fame coach was busy lamenting another night full of head-scratching turnovers — a problem all season for the Spartans. This time Michigan State gave the ball away 19 times yet still found a way to win, quite comfortably, in fact.