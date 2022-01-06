Trieu: Michigan State's search for size fuels pursuit of offensive tackle Miles McVay

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Mel Tucker and his staff at Michigan State has shown an affinity for size, and athleticism along with big bodies, in recruiting. That is particularly true of offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, who has added some imposing physical figures to his OL room since coming to East Lansing.

The Spartans are looking to continue that as they get further into Class of 2023 recruiting, one of the best examples being East St. Louis (Illinois) tackle Miles McVay, who checks in at 6-foot-7, 365 pounds.