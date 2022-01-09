Michigan State football lands commitment from Germie Bernard, 4-star receiver

Michigan State signed one of its best classes in recent years last month, and on Sunday, the Spartans landed another commitment that will vault the 2022 class into the top 20 in the country.

Four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard, who had signed with Washington but was released from his letter of intent, announced on social media he was committing to Michigan State while several reports state he’s set to enroll in the winter semester in East Lansing.

From Henderson, Nevada, Bernard (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) is ranked the No. 33 wide receiver in the nation by 247Sports and is the No. 220 player overall.

According to the composite rankings at 247sports, Michgan State now as the No. 17 class in the nation.

Bernard was named Nevada’s Gatorade Player of the Year for Nevada, catching 53 passes for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior at Liberty High. He also had three punts returned for touchdowns and well as a kickoff.

He also has a connection with Katin Houser, the four-star quarterback Michigan State signed and who is enrolling this week. Bernard and Houser played two years together at Liberty before Houser transferred to St. John Bosco High School in California.

Bernard is the fourth wide receiver coach Mel Tucker has signed to the 2022 class, joining four-star Antonio Gates Jr. along with three-stars Jaron Glover and Tyrell Henry.

