Hauser's buzzer-beater lifts No. 10 Spartans to 71-69 win over Golden Gophers

East Lansing – Michigan State hadn’t played in a week, and it looked like a team shaking off some rust.

Hosting Minnesota, a team that had lost two in a row, the Spartans struggled defensively and couldn’t keep the Golden Gophers off the offensive glass, but thanks to an A.J. Hoggard drive and dish to Joey Hauser in the final seconds, No. 10 Michigan State pulled out a 71-69 victory Wednesday at the Breslin Center for its ninth straight victory.

Minnesota had scored five in a row to tie the game at 69 with 25.5 seconds to play before Michigan State called a timeout to set up the final possession. Hoggard got the ball to Max Christie but the freshman was stuck in the corner with no shot. He got it back to Hoggard, who got in the lane then found Hauser for the contested layup that went in with 0.1 on the clock.

Boxscore: Spartans 71, Golden Gophers 69

The play helped Michigan State overcome 12 offensive rebounds for Minnesota, which led to 17 second-chance points.

Christie scored 16 to lead Michigan State (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) while Gabe Brown scored 13 and Tyson Walker added 10 points. Hauser finished with eight points and five rebounds while Hoggard handed out six assists.

Eric Curry scored 19 for Minnesota (10-4, 1-4) while EJ Stephens scored 18, Payton Willis had 15 and Jamison Battle added 13 for the Golden Gophers.

“The fight I thought our guys had to get it to that point (to be tied at the end of the game),” Minnesota coach Ben Johnson said. “There were a couple of times in the game we could have easily folded. It’s a tough place to play but we didn’t give in to the crowd, didn’t give into the momentum and it gave us a chance.”

Michigan State started quickly, jumping out to a 7-2 lead, but Minnesota also proved in the opening minutes that it would not go out easily. The Golden Gophers scored five quick points then took a 10-9 lead on a jumper from Luke Loewe seven minutes into the game.

But the Spartans responded with a 14-3 run that looked like it would blow the game open. However, a late surge by the Gophers led to an ugly close to the half for the Spartans.

After taking a 32-24 lead on a Christie 3-pointer and a Brown layup with 2:38 to play in the half, the Spartans were held without a basket the rest of the way, getting only one shot off, a missed layup by Walker. Minnesota took advantage and cut the Michigan State lead to 34-31 with a triple at the buzzer from Payton Willis.

It was back forth as both teams came out of the halftime locker room hitting shots. Michigan State was able to take the first advantage when it went ahead, 46-40, after Brown hit a pair of free throws on a flagrant foul on Loewe and a layup from Walker.

Minnesota responded with five in a row, but a Walker jumper in the lane and then a 3-pointer from Walker extended the Spartans’ lead to 51-45 with 13:09 to play.

The Gophers bounced back again, scoring the next seven points to take a 52-51 lead, their first since the held the 10-9 lead early in the first half. After each team split free throws, the Spartans got a pair of free throws from Brown and a triple from Malik Hall to take a 57-53 lead with 8:33 to play. Willis answered with a layup but Michigan State got back-to-back jumpers from Hall and Christie to push the advantage to 61-55.

The teams traded buckets before a Battle 3-pointer pulled Minnesota within three, and after an offensive foul on Brown, Minnesota got within a point. But Hoggard hit a jumper followed by another from Christie to take a 69-64 lead.

Three straight free throws for the Gophers trimmed it to 69-67 before Hoggard missed a layup and Hall missed the front end of a one-and-one with 44.9 seconds to play. Stephens then hit a pair of free throws to set up Michigan State’s winning possession.

