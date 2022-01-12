Trieu: How Michigan State football landed 'dynamic' 4-star WR Germie Bernard for '22 class

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan State had a later addition to their 2022 class with wide receiver Germie Bernard from Henderson (Nevada) Liberty, a big target at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds.

Bernard is a four-star recruit who was committed to Washington and was set to enroll with the Huskies, but the departure of head coach Jimmy Lake and his staff opened the door for the Spartans. Michigan State had been working on Bernard for months without much movement until the coaching change happened.