Michigan State football officially names Effrem Reed new running backs coach

East Lansing — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has officially filled one of two openings on his coaching staff.

The Spartans coach didn’t have to look far, either, promoting offensive analyst Effrem Reed to the position of running backs coach in a move announced Thursday. Reed replaces William Peagler, who coached running backs the past two seasons before taking a job as tight ends coach at Florida. Peagler last game with Michigan State was the Peach Bowl win over Pittsburgh.

“Coach Reed is an excellent role model for our players,” Tucker said in a post on Twitter. “In addition he is a tireless worker with a relentless dedication to teach, motivate, and develop players. He will be a difference maker for us on the recruiting trail and I’m excited about his future.”

It's a quick reversal for Reed, who in early December accepted the job of running backs coach at Georgia Southern under new coach Clay Helton. But after Peagler’s move was announced, there was a shift and Reed soon became the choice to replace Peagler.

Before coming to Michigan State in 2020, Reed spent two seasons at Louisiana, his alma mater. In 2018, Reed was the director of player engagement for the Ragin' Cajuns, and in 2019, he was a defensive graduate assistant coach.

A four-year letterwinner as a running back for Louisiana from 2012-15, Reed played under MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, who served in the same role for the Ragin’ Cajuns during Reed’s career. As a redshirt freshman in 2012, Reed, a native of Baton Rouge, recorded career highs in rushing yards (414), carries (86) and rushing TDs (5). He played in 44 career games and compiled nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards to go along with eight TDs.

Tucker still has one opening to fill on the staff, a spot created when cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman left to take a similar job at Georgia Tech.

Multiple reports say Tucker is set to hire pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan as a defensive ends coach. Jordan has an extensive history working with some of the best to play the game, including the likes of Von Miller and TJ Watt.

An official announcement, however, has not been made by Michigan State.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau