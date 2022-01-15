Tucker goes unconventional with new hire on defense for Spartans

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has rounded out his coaching staff and he did so in a bit of an unconventional manner.

On Saturday, the school announced Tucker has hired Brandon Jordan as a pass rush specialist, confirming numerous reports over the last few weeks. Jordan fills a vacancy created when cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman left for Georgia Tech and comes two days after Effrem Reed was named running backs coach.

Tucker said on Friday at the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association convention that Harlon Barnett, who coached safeties last season, would take over the entire secondary with help from Tucker, a long-time defensive backs coach himself.

In Jordan, the Spartans bring aboard a private trainer with experience working with some of the top pass rushers in the game.

“I am extremely excited to have (Jordan) join our family,” Tucker said in a post on Twitter. “This is a cutting edge hire that will propel the program. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Jordan, a New Orleans native, played three seasons at Missouri S&T from 2007-09 before playing football overseas. He first began coaching in 2012 at his alma mater and also spent time at McKendree University and Austin Peay before coaching at John Ehret High School in Louisiana. In 2018, he began his own training company, Brandon Jordan Trench Performance, and has worked with 195 players on NFL rosters, including Pro Bowlers Jadeveon Clowney, Cameron Heyward, Chandler Jones, Von Miller and T.J. Watt.

“Blessed to be back on the sideline!” Jordan posted on Twitter. “It’s nothing God can’t do. Not only I’m back coaching but I’m working for the best university and head coach in college football. From New Orleans To East Lansing! Let’s get it Michigan State!”

