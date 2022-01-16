Michigan State's Suzy Merchant out 2 games with COVID-19; Spartans win in her absence

The Michigan State women's basketball team has been short-handed all season, on the court.

On Sunday, the Spartans also were without their head coach, Suzy Merchant, who is sidelined with COVID-19. Michigan State responded with 65-46 home victory over Northwestern, snapping a two-game losing skid.

Senior guard Nia Clouden led the Spartans (9-8, 3-3 Big Ten) with 19 points and three steals, and freshman guard Matilda Ekh added 18 points. Junior forward Taiyier Parks had 10 points and eight rebounds.

It marked the Spartans' first victory of the new year; they had lost two straight and had a game at Northwestern postponed by COVID-19 issues with the Wildcats (11-5, 3-2).

Merchant had managed to dodge a bout with COVID-19 until last week, and is experiencing mild symptoms. She also will miss Wednesday's game at Indiana, the university announced.

Associate head coach Dean Lockwood, in his third year on Mechant's staff, will serve as the interim head coach in her absence.

Earlier this season, Merchant, 52, earned her 300th win at Michigan State, and 500th as a head coach.

