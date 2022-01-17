Kedrick Reescano, 4-star running back, commits to Michigan State football for 2023

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker landed his second commitment to the 2023 class and, in the process, added another four-star prospect.

Running back Kedrick Reescano from New Caney, Texas, announced his commitment Monday in a post on Twitter. He joins four-star tight end Brenna Parachek from Dexter as the first two commits to the class.

“I want to start off by thanking every coach who has recruited and supported me because I know I’m a difficult player to recruit,” Reescano said in his post. “I also want to thank my family for supporting me through this process and my coaches for teaching me and helping me maximize my potential. This has been (a) very difficult decision but I will be taking my talents to Michigan State University.”

Reescano (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) is ranked the No. 13 running back in the nation by 247Sports and No. 219 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings. As a junior at New Caney, Reescano ran for 1,945 yards and 25 touchdowns in 11 games.

Reescano chose Michigan State over the likes of Houston, Oklahoma State, SMU and TCU. He also signifies a good start on the recruiting trail for newly named running backs coach Effrem Reed, who was promoted last week after William Peagler left to become the tight ends coach at Florida.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau