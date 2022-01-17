MSU's Max Christie named Big Ten Freshman of Week for fifth time

While Michigan State suffered its first Big Ten loss of the season last week, it didn’t stop Max Christie from piling up weekly awards.

Christie was named the conference’s Freshman of the Week on Monday, the fifth time this season he has earned that honor.

It was an up-and-down week for Christie, who scored 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting, grabbed five rebounds and handed out four assists in a victory over Minnesota early in the week. Christie had one of his tougher games in the Spartans’ loss to Northwestern on Saturday, going 1-for-8 from the field and 0-for-5 from 3-point range.

For the week, Christie averaged 11 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks.

No. 14 Michigan State (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) plays at No. 8 Wisconsin (14-2, 5-1) at 9 p.m. on Friday.

