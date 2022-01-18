SPARTANS

'It's been a problem': Michigan State basketball tries to get a handle on turnovers

Matt Charboneau
The Detroit News

East Lansing — Drastic times call for drastic measures.

OK, spending a little time on the bench might not be considered drastic, but when it comes to figuring out the turnover epidemic at Michigan State, coach Tom Izzo has decided all bets are off.

Ballhandling has been an issue for Michigan State, which is averaging 14.5 turnovers per game. That ranks 290th in the country.

From sitting to running to screaming, he’s up for just about anything at this point as No. 14 Michigan State is coming off its first Big Ten loss on Saturday, a game it lost the ball 17 times and bumped up its season average to 14.5 turnovers a game, which ranks 290th in the nation.

