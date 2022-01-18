Michigan State lands transfer cornerback Ameer Speed from national champion Georgia

Michigan State’s pass defense was the worst in the nation in 2021, and on Tuesday, the Spartans took a step toward rectifying the problem.

Cornerback Ameer Speed, who just wrapped up his senior season at Georgia with a national championship, announced on Twitter he was transferring to Michigan State for his final season of eligibility.

“I am honored to say that I am heading to Michigan State to continue chasing and working towards my dreams,” Speed said in his post.

Speed (6-foot-3, 211 pounds) also pointed out how, coming out of high school, he’d always wanted to work with Mel Tucker and current Michigan State defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett. Tucker was the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Georgia during Speed’s first two seasons, but this will be his first shot at playing for Barnett.

A former three-star prospect from Jacksonville, Florida, Speed played in 13 of 15 games this season for the Bulldogs, starting the first three, and finished with 13 tackles. Speed played in 11 games as a freshman in 2017 before playing two games in 2018 and taking a redshirt. He played in 13 of 14 games in 2019 and was voted the special teams' most improved player.

Speed is the fifth incoming transfer for the Spartans. Running back Jalen Berger (Wisconsin), defensive end Khris Bogle (Florida) and linebacker Jacoby Windmon (UNLV) and Aaron Brule (Mississippi State) signed with Michigan State in December.

