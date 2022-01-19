Michigan State basketball's tall task: Get Marcus Bingham Jr. back on track

East Lansing — It’s not often that Tom Izzo finds himself struggling for words.

The Michigan State coach is always up front, has been for 27 years as the Spartans’ head coach. There’s no nonsense, no sugar-coating. For better or worse, he tells it like it is.

After Michigan State’s loss to Northwestern at home on Saturday, Izzo was asked about the recent play of senior center Marcus Bingham Jr. One of the catalysts to the Spartans’ impressive start to the season that included a nine-game winning streak, the 7-footer had just capped a fourth straight game of less than inspiring play. He played 12 minutes, including just four in the second half of the two-point loss, scoring two points, grabbing two rebounds while missing the front end of a one-and-one in the final seconds that could have forced overtime.