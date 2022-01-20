Rugged road stretch awaits Michigan State, starting at Wisconsin

While Michigan State’s early Big Ten schedule likely had something to do with its quick start, the slate ahead surely will make things tougher as the Spartans look to bounce back from their first conference loss.

The defeat at home last Saturday to Northwestern stings considering it came to a team Michigan State had already beaten on the road. The loss ended a nine-game winning streak. But considering what the schedule looks like over the next couple of weeks, it’s a game the Spartans did not want to let get away.