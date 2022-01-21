Trieu: MSU football to host 4-star DL Andrew DePaepe, thanks to help from new staff

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

The hiring of pass-rush specialist Brandon T. Jordan is already paying dividends on the recruiting trail.

The Spartans will host four-star defensive end Andrew DePaepe from Bettendorf (Iowa) Pleasant Valley High School on Jan. 29.

DePaepe has offers from Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, Washington, Iowa State, Arizona State, Minnesota and more. Michigan State offered last February, but he has not had a chance to get to campus and the Spartans had not previously been mentioned among the top contenders. But Jordan’s addition has caught the 6-foot-5, 245-pound junior’s attention.