Watch: MSU's Suzy Merchant sings, dances in tribute to Meat Loaf

Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Michigan State women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant, fresh out of what she calls "COVID jail," was in a singing and dancing mood at practice Friday.

And who better to pay tribute to than Meat Loaf?

Merchant, with the soundtrack blaring over the Breslin Center's sound system, belted out a few lines of Meat Loaf's 1993 chart-topping single, "I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," in honor of the legendary singer, who died from COVID-19 complications Thursday night. He was 74.

After singing a line or two, Merchant closed the performance with a dance.

When it was suggested to her after the video posted Friday that she'd done a karaoke number or two in her day, Merchant joked, "Karaoke no, but dance on top of a table or two ... (shrug emoji)."

Merchant missed Sunday's 65-46 victory over Northwestern after being diagnosed with COVID-19 (but still was texting the bench from quarantine at home). She was to miss Wednesday's game at Indiana, but that was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Hoosiers' program.

Merchant will return to the bench for Sunday's 2 p.m. home game against Minnesota.

Michigan State is 9-8, 3-3 Big Ten, with its roster depleted by several key injuries.

