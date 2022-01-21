Watch: MSU's Suzy Merchant sings, dances in tribute to Meat Loaf

Michigan State women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant, fresh out of what she calls "COVID jail," was in a singing and dancing mood at practice Friday.

And who better to pay tribute to than Meat Loaf?

Merchant, with the soundtrack blaring over the Breslin Center's sound system, belted out a few lines of Meat Loaf's 1993 chart-topping single, "I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," in honor of the legendary singer, who died from COVID-19 complications Thursday night. He was 74.

After singing a line or two, Merchant closed the performance with a dance.

When it was suggested to her after the video posted Friday that she'd done a karaoke number or two in her day, Merchant joked, "Karaoke no, but dance on top of a table or two ... (shrug emoji)."

Merchant missed Sunday's 65-46 victory over Northwestern after being diagnosed with COVID-19 (but still was texting the bench from quarantine at home). She was to miss Wednesday's game at Indiana, but that was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Hoosiers' program.

Merchant will return to the bench for Sunday's 2 p.m. home game against Minnesota.

Michigan State is 9-8, 3-3 Big Ten, with its roster depleted by several key injuries.

