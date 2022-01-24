Offensive lineman Jacob Isaia enters Michigan State transfer portal

The latest Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal is a former legacy recruit.

Redshirt junior Jacob Isaia, an offensive lineman who saw most of his action with the Spartans on special teams, entered the portal on Monday, becoming the 19th Michigan State player to do so since the 2021 season began.

A member of Michigan State’s 2018 recruiting class out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Isaia is the grandson of former Spartan All-American fullback Bob Apisa, who was on the national championship teams in 1965 and 1966 and was inducted in the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

Isaia appeared in 24 career games for the Spartans, including all 13 in 2021. He is the 16th player to enter the portal since the season ended.

In other transfer news, defensive back Michael Dowell, who entered the portal after the end of the regular season and committed to Pittsburgh before pulling out of that move, has committed to Miami (Ohio), the school announced. Miami also announced the commitment of former Michigan State wide receiver Tre’von Morgan, who transferred to Kentucky before the 2021 season but did not play with the Wildcats.