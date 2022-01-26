The season of giving (the ball away) again bites Michigan State at Illinois
Matt Charboneau
The Detroit News
Champaign, Ill. — Tom Izzo twirled into what will never be mistaken as a dance move on Tuesday night and slammed two hands onto the scorer’s table at State Farm Center.
In that moment, the Michigan State coach had erupted over the lack of a whistle from the officials, but it could just have easily been Izzo’s mounting frustration over the Spartans’ biggest flaw this season — turning the ball over.