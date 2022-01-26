Trieu: 4-star pass rushers among those expected for Michigan State football's junior day

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan State is hosting a Jan. 29 junior day, which is going to have heavily recruited talents from around the country.

The headline position might be on the defensive line, where the addition of pass-rush specialist Brandon T. Jordan has been noted by top recruits at the position. However, the Spartan staff long had laid the foundation with recruits like four-star Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian pass rusher Enow Etta and Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy’s Cameron Lenhardt. Both will be visiting this weekend and will get their first real interaction with Jordan, Mel Tucker and the rest of their staff.