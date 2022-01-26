Michigan adds 27,423 cases, 379 deaths from COVID-19 over 2 days
SPARTANS

Trieu: 4-star pass rushers among those expected for Michigan State football's junior day

By Allen Trieu
Special to The Detroit News

Michigan State is hosting a Jan. 29 junior day, which is going to have heavily recruited talents from around the country.

The headline position might be on the defensive line, where the addition of pass-rush specialist Brandon T. Jordan has been noted by top recruits at the position. However, the Spartan staff long had laid the foundation with recruits like four-star Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian pass rusher Enow Etta and Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy’s Cameron Lenhardt. Both will be visiting this weekend and will get their first real interaction with Jordan, Mel Tucker and the rest of their staff.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 3 months
Subscribe Now