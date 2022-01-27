Chris Kapilovic now Michigan State's top-paid assistant coach

East Lansing — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker cashed in last fall with a new contract, and after an 11-win season, the payday is also increasing for one of Tucker’s top assistants.

Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic signed a new two-year contract late last month that will pay him $1 million annually, according to documents provided to The Detroit News. Signed on Dec. 29, the day before Michigan State played Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl, the contract runs through March of 2024.

Kapilovic, who last year added the title of assistant head coach, joined Michigan State’s staff in February of 2020, following Tucker from Colorado. His original two-year contract paid him $700,000 annually. The raise, barring any other reworked contracts, would make Kapilovic Michigan State’s highest-paid assistant. Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson is paid $975,000 annually while defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton earns $950,000. Both signed three-year contracts when they joined Tucker’s staff in the winter of 2020.

Keeping Kapilovic was a priority this offseason, especially after it was reported at least one high-profile program was seeking to lure Kapilovic away from Michigan State. On the “Inside the Locker Room” program hosted by former Spartans Jason Strayhorn and former MSU trustee and player Brian Mosallam, the duo said new Southern Cal coach Lincoln Riley attempted to hire Kapilovic, but that Kapilovic had decided to remain with the Spartans.

Michigan State has also made two hires this month, filling holes created by cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman leaving for Georgia Tech and running backs coach William Peagler becoming the tight ends coach at Florida.

On Jan. 12, offensive assistant Effrem Reed signed a two-year contract worth $200,000 a year to be Michigan State’s running backs coach, according to documents provided to The News.

Before coming to Michigan State in 2020, Reed spent two seasons at Louisiana, his alma mater. In 2018, Reed was the director of player engagement for the Ragin' Cajuns, and in 2019, he was a defensive graduate assistant coach.

On Jan. 13, Brandon Jordan was hired as a pass rush specialist and signed a two-year contract that will pay him $225,000 annually, according to documents provided to The News. Jordan, who has extensive experience training some of the best pass rushers in the NFL, will be coaching at the Power Five level for the first time.

