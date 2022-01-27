Michigan State expects 'stabilizer' Malik Hall to bounce back after 'tough' miss

East Lansing — Forget about the numbers, Malik Hall was the guy Michigan State probably wanted at the free-throw line Tuesday night at Illinois.

The Spartans, in one of their poorest efforts of the season, had somehow managed to pull within two points when Hall was fouled going to the basket with less than a second to play. Hit both shots and Michigan State would have forced overtime, the only chance at that point to pull off a rally from a 14-point halftime deficit.