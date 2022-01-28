'They're a different team': Izzo preparing Michigan State to face new-look Michigan

East Lansing — If copies of Michigan State’s scouting report from three weeks ago when it was first scheduled to play Michigan are laying around, you can bet the Spartans’ coaching staff isn’t using them.

In early January when the Spartans were getting set to head to Crisler Center to take on the Wolverines, things were rolling for Michigan State. Michigan, meanwhile, was watching its season careen out of control. The Spartans had won eight straight, while the Wolverines were a game over .500, had just lost two in a row to UCF and Rutgers and were missing most of their bench because of COVID.