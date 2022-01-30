Michigan State football lands Jarek Broussard, transfer running back from Colorado

East Lansing — Mel Tucker has gone to the transfer portal once again to bolster Michigan State’s running attack.

With former Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger already on campus and enrolled, the Spartans added a commitment on Sunday from former Colorado running back Jarek Broussard, who announced on social media that he was headed to Michigan State after an official visit this weekend.

The leading rusher at Colorado in each of the past two seasons, Broussard comes to Michigan State with two seasons of eligibility remaining as the Spartans try to cash in on the portal once again after the success of Kenneth Walker III, who came to Michigan State last year from Wake Forest and became the Doak Walker Award winner.

Broussard ran for 1,556 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons for the Buffaloes, including 895 yards and five touchdowns in just six games in 2020 when he was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Broussard joins a running back room that included Berger as well as Jordon Simmons, who will be a junior, and seniors Harold Joiner and Elijah Collins. Sophomore Donovan Eaglin and redshirt freshman Davion Primm are also in the mix as Effrem Reed takes over in his first season as running backs coach.

Michigan State now has added six players through the transfer portal, including Broussard and Berger as well as linebackers Jacoby Windmon and Aaron Brule, defensive end Khris Bogle and cornerback Ameer Speed.

