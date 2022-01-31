Max Christie shows uncommon poise for freshman as his game expands at Michigan State

Everything about Max Christie seems smooth, almost effortless.

The way he moves down the court, how quickly and efficiently he gets his shot off and even how well he defends some of the best perimeter players in the Big Ten.

Polished might be the best way to describe the Michigan State freshman, an adjective that isn’t often used when describing a player 20 games into his college career. Even one who entered the college game with a five-star rating and a boatload of expectations.