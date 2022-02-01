'Coach called my name': Malik Hall bails out No. 13 MSU in 65-63 win over Maryland

College Park, Md. — Malik Hall has had the game in his hands this season, just a week ago, in fact.

It was exactly seven days prior when the Michigan State junior stood at the free-throw line at Illinois, the Spartans trailing by two and Hall with a shot to send the game to overtime. His first shot rolled in and out that night in Champaign and the Spartans lost by a point.

One week later, Michigan State found itself tied in the final seconds at Maryland, a 15-point lead had long since evaporated and the Spartans needed someone to bail them out.

That’s when coach Tom Izzo called on Hall. He responded by driving to the bucket and scoring with 1.9 seconds left to give No. 13 Michigan State a 65-63 victory at the Xfinity Center.

“A blessing,” Hall said afterward. “Coach called my name and said I had a chance to make some things happen. I just did the best I could to try and get to the rim and it worked out for us.”

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 65, Maryland 63

It worked out, indeed, as Michigan State (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) avoided what would have been a critical collapse and remained tied atop the Big Ten standings with Illinois and Wisconsin.

Hall scored 16 to lead the Spartans while Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. each added 10 points.

“We’ve got some things to work on but boy, there was stretches in there when we really played well, too,” Izzo said. “So we’ve got some things to feel good about and we’ve got some things to feel bad about. But you get a road win in this league and it’s good.

“This is the time of year now at the halfway point you hope to be getting better each game. I didn't think we had enough minutes of getting better today to feel good, but I feel really good about a win.”

Eric Ayala had 15 points to lead Maryland (11-11, 3-8) while Donta Scott scored 14 and Fatts Russell added 10 for the Terrapins.

It was a slow offensive start for the Spartans, but for one of the few times this season, they did a good job of taking care of the ball, committing only three turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.

Maryland did have control early, however, using an 8-0 run to turn a 14-9 deficit into a 17-14 lead less than 10 minutes into the half, taking advantage of six offensive rebounds to control the game early. But the Spartans climbed back with four straight points from Julius Marble, and after opening the game 5-for-17 shooting, they started to heat up over the final 10 minutes.

With the game tied at 25-25, Michigan State went on a 10-0 run to close the half as it went 7-for-12 from the field while hitting three of its final four attempts from 3-point range to take a 35-25 lead to the locker room, holding Maryland scoreless over the final 4:50.

Michigan State kept rolling early in the second half as it built its lead to 42-27 after a 3-pointer from Hauser after the Spartans grabbed an offensive rebound less than three minutes into the half. But Maryland responded with an 11-0 run as the Spartans went cold from the field as the lead was trimmed to 42-38 with 14:51 to play.

The crowd was back in it, but Michigan State responded with four straight points from Hall and pushed the advantage to 51-42 with 11:35 to play on a triple from Bingham.

The Spartans couldn’t pull away, though, as the Terrapins chipped away and got within 54-50 before the second 3-pointer of the game from Bingham pushed the lead to 57-50 with 8:07 to play. But Bingham picked up his fourth foul at the other end and was forced to the bench as Maryland closed the gap to 59-56 with four minutes left in the game.

“I didn't think we utterly panicked,” Izzo said of the second half surge for the Terrapins. “I just thought, you have two illegal picks, and those I thought were good calls. … Then Julius has that critical (call) late and I thought he was rolling out.

"So, there's three of our 11 turnovers that are on screens. But I think we executed some things, we executed down the stretch, we got it to the people we wanted to get it to and we missed some key shots.

“But it’s not an easy place to play and I thought the crowd really responded after a slow start, and the did a very good job against us.”

A turnover by Hall led to a layup from Hakim Hart to cut the lead to one before Marble hit a pair of free throws but a Russell triple at the other end tied the game at 61 with 2:40 left in the game.

The teams traded free throws leading into the final minute before a Tyson Walker steal led to Hall’s winning bucket.

“He was on tonight,” Bingham said of Hall. “The coaches did a good job and called something up. He was open and Malik going right is 100%. It showed out tonight.”

