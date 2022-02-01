MSU linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote withdraws name from transfer portal

East Lansing —- Not so fast.

Just two weeks after entering his name in the transfer portal, Michigan State linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote officially withdrew his name on Tuesday.

The highest-rated player in Michigan State's 2021 recruiting class entered the transfer portal on Jan.19, at the time becoming the 18th player since the start of the 2021 season to enter the portal and the fifth member of the 2021 class.

But as Michigan State continues winter workouts, it appears the former four-star recruit from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas has had a change of heart. A Michigan State spokesman did not return a message to confirm whether Gaoteote is still with the team and going through workouts.

Ranked the 161st player in the country by 247sports.com, Gaoteote was committed to Southern Cal but flipped to Michigan State on the first day of the early signing period in December 2020.

Gaoteote appeared in eight games in 2021, recording seven tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. Most of his playing time was limited, however, to special teams as he was behind starters Cal Haladay and Quavaris Crouch on the depth chart, as well as veteran backups Noah Harvey, Ben VanSumeren and, for four weeks, Chase Kline, who entered the transfer portal in September.

Since the season ended, the linebacker room has become more crowded. Crouch, Haladay and VanSumeren are all expected to be back and coach Mel Tucker hit the transfer portal early to beef up the depth by bringing in Jacoby Windmon from UNLV and Aaron Brule from Mississippi State. The Spartans also signed incoming freshman Quavian Carter to the 2022 class.

