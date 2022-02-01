MSU student-athletes can connect with businesses through new platform

Michigan State is making it easier for student-athletes to connect with businesses who are interested in entering deals related to name, image and likeness.

On Tuesday, the university announced the Michigan State Exchange —- a platform that will allow Michigan State student-athletes and businesses interested in partnering with them to interact.

The free service will provide a customized portal where businesses and student-athletes can communicate, negotiate and enter NIL transactions.

“As Name, Image and Likeness evolves, we are continually looking for ways to help our student-athletes maximize their opportunities,” MSU athletic director Alan Haller said. “We’ve provided education and branding tools through the EverGreen program since the inception of NIL, and Michigan State Exchange is an innovative way to offer an additional level of support by providing a platform for our student-athletes to connect directly with interested businesses in a manner which is both transparent and compliant. Simply put, NIL opportunities will now be at the fingertips of our student-athletes.”

Businesses will register at msuspartans.com/exchange and be able to have direct conversations with student-athletes regarding NIL opportunities. Student-athletes will be able to view all the businesses in the exchange and negotiate terms on any potential NIL deals.

Once a deal is complete, the business will use the exchange to create a transaction that will produce a direct payment to the student-athlete.

