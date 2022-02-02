Mel Tucker touts Michigan State's recruiting class, direction: 'The best is ahead for us'

East Lansing — Mel Tucker and his staff were busy Wednesday, it just wasn’t spent waiting near a fax machine and wondering if a prospect was going to put on a Michigan State hat in front of a packed high school gym.

It was national signing day and things were quiet for the Spartans. But, of course, national signing day isn’t what it used to be, at least not in February. These days, most of the classes are wrapped up during December’s early signing period and nearly all of Tucker’s second class at Michigan State was signed, sealed and delivered by then.