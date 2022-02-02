Michigan State basketball survives, but rebounding, 'effort-related' issues irk Tom Izzo

College Park, Md. — Tom Izzo almost looked uncomfortable Tuesday night, trying to sum up Michigan State’s win at Maryland.

The Spartans’ coach was hardly apologizing for a win, as Malik Hall scored with 1.9 seconds to play to give Michigan State a 65-63 victory. But with a long list of things to be frustrated about — poor shooting, defensive lapses, late turnovers and more rebounding woes — Izzo was doing his best to get the win and start working on fixing his team’s issues heading into Saturday’s game at Rutgers.

“We should have been able to close it out. and we didn't,” Izzo said after Michigan State built a 15-point lead early in the second half. “We didn’t because of them playing well and playing harder than hell, getting to loose balls and rebounds, and us taking a few bad shots and making a few bad plays.

“Give credit to us (for getting the win) with as poorly as we played from the 12-minute mark on. They had a lot to do with it and we just didn't do the things that you’ve got to do to be a great team. So we're still a work in progress.”

It’s been the pattern for much of the season — Michigan State can look like a Final Four team one game and struggle to find any rhythm the next. That pattern has played out for the last couple of weeks as the Spartans lost at home to Northwestern then went on the road and beat Wisconsin in convincing fashion.

A few days later, on the road against short-handed Illinois, the Spartans faltered again and lost by a point before returning home on Saturday and rolling over rival Michigan in dominating fashion.

Fast forward to Tuesday night as the 13th-ranked Spartans (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) were looking to build momentum heading into the second half of conference play, and for small bursts, that’s how it was playing out.

But some poor second-half shooting — Michigan State went 1-for-6 when Maryland was on an 11-0 run that nearly erased the Spartans’ lead — eight turnovers down the stretch and more rebounding problems had the coach rubbing his eyes as he looked at the box score.

“I'm sick of my team taking bad shots,” Izzo said, “and not doing the things they should do when you get a lead and you get a chance to really put a team away.”

The shooting can come and go and the turnovers have been an issue all season — the Spartans actually committed only three turnovers in the first half — but it’s the rebounding that is starting to gnaw at Izzo as much as anything. For a program that has created an identity based on defense and rebounding, it’s almost shocking to see some of the recent numbers on the glass.

Against Maryland, the Terrapins won the rebounding battle by just one, but pulled down 10 offensive rebounds, leading to 11 second-chance points. It was the fourth game in the last six that Michigan State has allowed an opponent to snatch double-digit rebounds, and Izzo is losing patience.

“It’s a joke,” he said. “For Michigan State — and give them credit, because they went after it — but we just aren't getting the message on that. Of all the things, turnovers are a problem, but nobody tries to turn the ball. The effort-related things like cutting out and rebounding is starting to really get to me a little bit more than maybe it should.

“So we're going to fix that. The turnovers, I don't know, but that one we’ve got to fix.”

The continued inconsistencies have made an otherwise impressive season to this point feel a bit different. The Spartans, a team that was unranked before the season for the first time in 10 years, are tied atop the Big Ten and look like a team that can make a deep March run.

But the problems persist. A pessimist would say they’re signs the Spartans aren’t as good as their record. The optimist would point out it’s evidence that there is plenty of room to get even better.

Where it goes is tough to gauge, but for now, the Spartans will take any win in the Big Ten and spend the next few days in the practice gym trying to iron things out.

“It definitely feels better to come away with a win," Hall said. "I actually didn't know it was that close for the last couple of games, but we just continue to work.

“We don't we want close games like this. In the Big Ten, it's really hard. Anybody, any team, could come at you any night. We just want to make sure that we're ready for that."

They’ll get another chance on Saturday at Rutgers, ending a stretch of four of five games on the road with a chance to go 4-1 in that stretch. It would set up Michigan State well for the stretch run and a shot at another Big Ten title.

“We’ve got some things to feel good about, we’ve got some things to feel bad about,” Izzo said. “You get a road win in this league, it’s good. But this is the time of the year, at the halfway point, you hope to be getting better each game. I didn’t think we had enough minutes of getting better today to feel good, but I feel really good about the win.”

