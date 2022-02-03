Spartans captain Gabe Brown remains confident despite recent slump

East Lansing — For more than two months, Gabe Brown had been everything Michigan State needed him to be this season.

As a senior captain, Brown has been flourishing in his role, one that evolved far beyond just a complementary piece, as he had been for most of his Michigan State career. As the Spartans soared up the national rankings and jumped into the Big Ten title race, Brown was busy being the rebounder, defender and leader Tom Izzo and the coaching staff were counting on.