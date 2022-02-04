Quarterback Katin Houser arrives at Michigan State steeled by competition

East Lansing — It might be a minute before there’s another quarterback battle at Michigan State, but when it comes time to once again, determine who takes the snap for the Spartans, Katin Houser will be in a unique position.

Houser comes with solid credentials, a four-star quarterback from St. John Bosco near Anaheim, California, who enrolled last month at Michigan State. But it was his journey — the final two seasons at St. John Bosco, in particular — that likely will pay off for Houser down the road.