Michigan State looks to recapture energy, toughness after getting walloped by Rutgers

Piscataway, N.J. — There’s a legitimate viewpoint that what happened to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon was simply life in the Big Ten.

There are few gimmies and beating Rutgers at the tinderbox everyone still refers to as the RAC is no simple task. In fact, the Scarlet Knights entered Saturday’s game already having chalked up home victories this season over Purdue, Iowa and Michigan before shooting the lights out, getting the jam-packed house on its feet and blowing out Michigan State, 84-63, just a year after they sent the Spartans home with a 30-point loss.