Michigan State football lands commitment from Bo Edmundson, 2023 quarterback

Michigan State has landed a quarterback for the 2023 class.

Bo Edmundson, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound pro-style quarterback from Austin, Texas, announced Monday on Twitter that he was committing to the Spartans, a little more than a week after taking an official visit to East Lansing.

"I think the highlight for me was sitting down with Coach (Jay) Johnson and Coach (Mel) Tucker talking about how much the culture has changed since Coach Tucker has been there,” Edmundson told 247Sports.

Rated a three-star prospect, Edmundson is ranked the No. 22 quarterback in the nation, according to the composite rankings at 247Dports. He chose Michigan State over offers from the likes of Penn State, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State, Houston, Kentucky, Colorado and West Virginia.

Edmundson becomes the fifth member of the 2023 class, joining four-star tight end Brennan Parachek, four-star running back Kedrick Reescano, three-star offensive lineman Johnathan Slack and four-star Iowa defensive end Andrew Depaepe.

He’ll enter a quarterback room that could still include current starter Payton Thorne along with sophomore Noah Kim, redshirt freshman Hamp Fay and true freshman Katin Houser.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau