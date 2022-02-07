Shot-taking holds key to Michigan State basketball's Big Ten hopes

East Lansing — When this season is all said and done, there’s a chance Michigan State is raising another championship banner.

There’s a long way to go, still, as the second half of the Big Ten season has just begun, and some of the best teams in the nation are also at the top of the conference, battling for a title. Purdue and Illinois were expected to be there all along, while Wisconsin and Michigan State would probably qualify as surprise teams, even though they’re both in the mix nearly every season.