How Alex VanSumeren is approaching his freshman season with Michigan State football
Matt Charboneau
The Detroit News
East Lansing — For most incoming freshmen jumping into a Division I football program, there are plenty of eye-opening moments.
Sometimes it comes in adjusting to a new schedule, and for many it comes the first time they step on the practice field. For those who enroll early, it’s often the first day they show up for offseason conditioning. It’s typically far more intense than anything the player has experienced to that point.